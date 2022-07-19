Brockway’s 4th of July Firecracker Race

345 participants lined up to race at Brockway’s 4th of July Firecracker 10k/5k/1mile race on July 4, 2022.

RACE RESULTS

Firecracker 10k Overall Male Winners

  • 1st Harley Thompson age 29 of St. Marys
  • 2nd Benjamin Hoffman age 20 of St. Marys
  • 3rd Stephen Dellaquila age 36 of St. Marys

Firecracker 10k Overall Female Winners

  • 1st Morgan Roemer age 16 of DuBois
  • 2nd Olivia Roberts age 19 of Punxsutawney
  • 3rd Alexis Stephens age 29 of Friendsville, Md.

Firecracker 5k Overall Male Winners

  • 1st Ethan Brentham age 21 of Brookville
  • 2nd Micah Williamson age 18 of Falls Creek
  • 3rd Wyatt Foster age 17 of St. Marys

Firecracker 5k Overall Female Winners

  1. 1st Tea Geary age 17 of Herndon, Va.
  2. 2nd Jenny Fiscus age 44 of Brookville
  3. 3rd Emma Fiscus age 19 of Brookville

Brockway’s Firecracker Race is under the direction of Sam and Judy Perrin, Tom and Megan Bussard, and Ryan Devlin.

