BROCKWAY — A total of 345 participants lined up to race at Brockway’s 4th of July Firecracker 10k/5k/1mile race.
RACE RESULTS
Firecracker 10k Overall Male Winners
- 1st Harley Thompson age 29 of St. Marys
- 2nd Benjamin Hoffman age 20 of St. Marys
- 3rd Stephen Dellaquila age 36 of St. Marys
Firecracker 10k Overall Female Winners
- 1st Morgan Roemer age 16 of DuBois
- 2nd Olivia Roberts age 19 of Punxsutawney
- 3rd Alexis Stephens age 29 of Friendsville, Md.
Firecracker 5k Overall Male Winners
- 1st Ethan Brentham age 21 of Brookville
- 2nd Micah Williamson age 18 of Falls Creek
- 3rd Wyatt Foster age 17 of St. Marys
Firecracker 5k Overall Female Winners
- 1st Tea Geary age 17 of Herndon, Va.
- 2nd Jenny Fiscus age 44 of Brookville
- 3rd Emma Fiscus age 19 of Brookville
Brockway’s Firecracker Race is under the direction of Sam and Judy Perrin, Tom and Megan Bussard, and Ryan Devlin.