BROCKWAY — The Brockway Area School District Class of 2023 Valedictorian and Salutatorian may be leaving town soon to pursue their college educations, but they are taking a piece of Brockway with them.
Valedictorian Emily Michalski is heading to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to study chemistry and biology. She is the daughter of David and Sarah Michalski. She is a member of National Honor Society, Ski Club, Chemistry Club, FCCLA, Student Council, AIMS, and a soccer player.
“I already enjoy learning about science more than I do other subjects, and memorizing science terms and ideas has always come easily to me,” Michalski said. “In the future, I hope to apply this to forensic science. I enjoy learning about crimes and solving them through crime documentaries and TV shows, so in this way I can apply both of my passions.”
Michalski said that her time at Brockway had a focus on both academics and sports.
“I was proudest when my soccer team and I made it to the District 9 finals all four years while I was part of team,” she said. “I was even prouder when we won Districts two of those years. For school, I learned to set a schedule for the homework assignments, and I studied new material we learned in each class almost every night. I learned not to multitask and to work one assignment at a time until it was finished.”
Salutatorian Taylor Rhed is the daughter of Jamie Rhed and Matt Rhed, and is going to the University of Pittsburgh to study business and marketing. She also played sports, leading the team as a captain of both tennis and softball. She also was the historian of National Honor Society, the Social Studies Club secretary, and a member of Student Council and FCCLA.
“I chose marketing at Pitt because I love the city, and I felt that having a business degree there would be very beneficial,” Rhed said. “I also liked how marketing will allow me to explore a wide variety of jobs.”
Both girls said that Brockway was a special place to grow up, but they felt prepared to move beyond the halls of their school.
“Many of the teachers at Brockway High have pushed me to pursue my passions when thinking about my career beyond school,” Michalski said. “I feel that a lot of the lessons I was taught here have been specifically curated towards a future career.”
“Brockway has some really great teachers, and they have helped me feel prepared,” Rhed said. “The dual enrollment and AP classes offered by Brockway have been a major help as well.”
Sports and friends were common themes as the graduates reminisced about their experiences.
“I most cherish the memories I made every day when I got to see my friends during or in between classes,” Michalski said. “I enjoyed being able to participate in clubs with them and playing in sports with them outside of school as well.”
“The memories I have made with my softball and tennis teammates have been some of my favorites,” Rhed said. “I loved getting to spend my time every day after school with my team. I am proudest of winning District Tennis my junior year.”
Michalski and Rhed hope to take a sense of community with them as they move to Cambridge or Pittsburgh.
“From Brockway, I learned the importance of community and how essential it is to get close to the people around you,” Rhed said.
“I will most definitely remember to make connections and get to know the staff and teachers of the college I go to,” Michalski elaborated. “I will also take with me the importance of teamwork and hard work. As I go off to college, where I will have to start fresh again, I plan to use this to meet new people and create more bonds beyond the ones I already have.”