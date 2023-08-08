BROOKVILLE— Grab your fishnets and feather boas! Saturday, Oct. 14, the cult classic The Rocky Horror Picture Show will grace Brookville’s big screen under the stars, complete with Rocky Horror prop kits (toast and squirt guns included) and a costume contest sponsored by Pink Flamingos Vintage.
Participation is not only encouraged; it is expected. Sing along to your favorite songs and take part in the phenomenon of Rocky Horror rituals, such as yelling out at the screen and, of course, doing the Time Warp in complete synchrony.
This event is not only a fundraiser for the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce but also draws engagement to Brookville’s local landmark, The Moonlite Drive-In, one of only 29 drive-ins left in Pennsylvania. These theaters offer a unique and nostalgic experience, only adding to Rocky Horror’s 50-year appeal.
Admittance is by donation; however, you can RSVP and claim your prop kit at the Chamber’s website. Space and kits are limited. Outside food and drinks are not permitted; food, snacks, and drinks available at the concession stand.
The show starts at sundown.
Kicking off Haunted Brookville festivities, Rocky Horror Picture Show will be playing on Saturday, Oct. 14, at Moonlite Drive-In Theatre, 5268 Route 322, Brookville, PA.
For more information, visit BrookvilleChamber.com or call 814-849-8448 and follow Haunted Brookville on Facebook.