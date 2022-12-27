BROOKVILLE – Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce hosts a series of informative presentations on a variety of interesting topics throughout our community.
With each topic, it provides guests with a delicious breakfast, enlightening discussions, and great networking opportunities.
Join the Chamber on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 7:30 a.m. at Dirty Ehrma’s in Brookville for a breakfast presentation by Pine Creek K-9 Search Unit.
The K-9 Search Unit is a volunteer organization that assists emergency personnel in locating lost and/or missing persons. They will introduce the dogs, show attendees what they can do, as well as answer any questions the audience may have.
Reservations are required. The cost is $10 per person. Contact Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce for more information at 814-849-8448 or www.BrookvilleChamber.com.