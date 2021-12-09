BROOKVILLE — Downtown Brookville boasts a multitude of historic churches all in close proximity to one another. These churches perform great services both for their congregations and for the community.
Most people have probably never had the opportunity to cross the threshold of more than one or two of these institutions and to marvel at their dramatic interiors and rich histories.
For this Christmas season, on Saturday, December 11, from 1-4 p.m., there will be a unique walking tour to get inside and to celebrate Brookville’s historic downtown churches. The churches have all been freshly decorated for the Christmas holidays and will welcome the tour group into their sanctuary and pews for a special but brief program. You will perhaps meet the pastor, learn about church history or architecture, hear a prize organ or participate in a sing along. You can join or leave the tour at any point. Children and young people are also encouraged to attend.
The free tour is being organized and promoted by the historic churches along with three local organizations: The Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce, Historic Brookville, Inc. and the Jefferson County Historical Society.
The churches on the tour are:
• 1 p.m. — Brookville Presbyterian Church, Main and White streets.
• 1:30 p.m. — First United Methodist Church, 205 Jefferson Street.
• 2:00 p.m. — Grace Lutheran Church, 160 Franklin Avenue.
• 2:30 p.m. — First Baptist Church, 101 Main Street.
• 3:00 p.m. — Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 62 Pickering Street.
• 3:30 p.m. — Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 129 Graham Avenue.
• 4:00 p.m. — Evangelical United Methodist Church, 30 South White Street.
Please allow time to walk/drive from each location. Parking is available at or around many of the churches