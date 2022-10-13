PUNXSUTWANEY — Jefferson County Housing Authority (JCHA) Director of Housing Nicole Brown recently completed 20-plus hours of online specialized training thru Vitruvian Leadership, and received her L.E.A.D (Leadership Education and Development) certification. This training was offered in cooperation with PAHRA (PA Association of Housing & Redevelopment Authorities).
Vitruvian Leadership is based out of Hollidaysburg. Brian Littlehale, the owner, has over 20 years experience in the field of developing dynamic leaders who lead with purpose, allowing their organizations to thrive within their marketplace or communities. PAHRA and Vitruvian Leadership collaborated to provide a consistent and measured program, a framework designed to align processes, ideals and insights into complex and varied issues. The curriculum is a highly interactive program promoting professional growth for seasoned managers, the newly hired or promoted or those aspiring to become future leaders.
The workshops covered such topics as leadership and teamwork, improving personal and professional leadership style, improving communication, developing a team of leaders and purpose driven leadership.
Brown said, “The training was amazing, very beneficial and taught me a lot about myself and healthy communication with staff and residents.”
Brown has been employed by JCHA for 22 years, having first started in the Section 8 Program as a Management Aide. She later became the Section 8 coordinator, and most recently was promoted to Director of Housing, where she oversees the Section 8 and public housing programs.
When she’s not at work, she likes to spend her free time with family and friends.
Executive Director Deb Shook said, “We’re very excited Nicole was able to take part in this training, as our never-ending goal is to train our employees in the best fashion possible, and to continue to build a dynamic team of JCHA employees.”