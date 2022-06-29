DuBOIS — Caleb Bruno, a member of the Class of 2022 at DuBois Central Catholic High School, will be taking a gap year to consider his options.
Bruno resides in DuBois and is a parishioner of St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church, DuBois. He participated in the Children’s Choir there.
At Central he was a member of the Mock Trial Team and the Yearbook Staff. He was a member of the Choir and often was a worship leader at weekly Mass.
He performed in the school musicals for three years including Cinderella and Anything Goes and the senior class play, Almost Maine.
Bruno is the son of Nicholas and Jalyn Bruno.