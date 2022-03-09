DuBOIS — The BUDS Gardeners meet on the second Tuesday of every month at the First United Presbyterian Church on Scribner Avenue and High Street in DuBois at 7 p.m. prompt.
Because another group is there before us, please do not enter the building until then. The sounds of the doors opening and closing is disturbing. If anyone needs handicapped access, please call 814-371-3322 or 814-590-1761 to let us know beforehand.
We would like to invite you to spend the evening with us as we learn about how trapping and the fur industry helps our economy. Like everything, there is a good side and a harder side to it, so come and learn from local experienced trapper, Don Klinger State Officer about realities and pleasures of the industry.
A light meal is provided by the members and anyone is welcome to bring a snack to share. Wear your mask or not, as you choose. Dinner will begin at 7:30 with the program following at 8 pm. The business meeting will begin at 8:30 and attendees are welcome to stay or leave as they wish.
Meeting are held all year round with a Christmas Party, a Picnic and even an occasional educational field trip. Dues are $24 a year beginning in January and are pro-rated monthly till December. The BUDS is a community service group helping with downtown beautification and Horticultural education. Community members are always welcome to attend, but hopefully you can become part of the effort to make our area more beautiful and help to grow more healthy food.