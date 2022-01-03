CLEARFIELD — Jada Bumbarger was named the first Clearfield County Career and Technology Center’s Practical Nursing Sunflower Award recipient in November 2021.
The Practical Nursing Program began recognizing nursing students who go above and beyond expectations in the care of their patients, support to fellow students, facility members or communities with a Sunflower Award. The student is nominated by fellow students, patients, instructors or anyone who has been touched and inspired by their work, kindness, compassion, and dedication. Each month a student will be chosen out of the nominees and awarded with a sunflower pin and certificate of appreciation.
The sunflower was chosen as it represents happiness, optimism, honesty, longevity, peace, admiration, and devotion. The sunflower surpasses all others in terms of its universal power to bring people joy. These are all qualities future nurses hope to possess and show to their patients.