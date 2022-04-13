CLARION — Kenneth Burkett, Jefferson County History Center Executive director, Society of Pennsylvania Archaeology (SPA) treasurer and SPA North Fork Chapter 29 past president and current treasurer, was the recipient of a Proclamation from the Clarion County Board of Commissioners –Theodore Tharan, Wayne Brosius and C. Edward Heasley –on April 12 at the Clarion County Courthouse.
The proclamation states that Burkett is an active member of Clarion County through his archaeological works, is well respected in the Society of PA Archaeology, and recently documented a significant archaeological site with a State Historical Marker at Parkers Landing Petroglyphs, which is one of the rarest prehistoric sites where native peoples inscribed images into the bedrock outcrop of the Allegheny River. This marker is one of only eight in the entirety of Clarion County.
The commissioners also note that Burkett just received the prestigious Society of American Archaeology Crabtree Award, a national award given to an outstanding avocational archaeologist on April 1, 2022 at their Annual Meeting and Awards Ceremony in Chicago.
The proclamation congratulates Burkett for making significant contributions to advance the understanding of local archaeology and history through excavation, research, publication, site preservation and public outreach.