BROOKVILLE — Kenneth Burkett, executive director of the Jefferson County History Center, has been presented the Society for PA Archaeology (SPA) 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award.
The Lifetime Achievement Award is an exemplary award bestowed upon a professional archaeologist, a professional in a closely related science, an avocational archaeologist who has exhibited an outstanding record of contributions to the field of archaeology in Pennsylvania, or a non-archaeologist who has helped the SPA achieve its mission through a life-time of dedication and service in a supportive role. A nominee should have at least 20 years of outstanding service in support of archaeology in Pennsylvania, have been a member of the State SPA (not just a local chapter) for the same amount of time, and be an exemplary supporter of the mission of the SPA.
The award was announced during the dinner banquet at the SPA annual meeting in Ligonier on April 9, and was a complete surprise to Burkett. His long-time mentor, Stan Lance, also a retired Carnegie Museum archaeologist, (who is now 92), whom Ken worked with on a number of significant projects, nominated Ken for this award. Paul Nevin, Director Susquehanna National Heritage Area, presented the award.
Burkett also serves as SPA treasurer, SPA North Fork Chapter 29 treasurer and past president, and has been a life-long archaeologist from a young age. He is a Carnegie Field Associate and a SPA member since 1983. Significant excavations and publications include: A 1975 discovery of a Native American burial at Pinnacle Rock, Elk County, now housed at Carnegie; the Fishbasket complex of six Late Woodland sites along the Allegheny River near Alcoa, which established a new cultural group; and his work on the Parker Landing Petroglyph site. He is also the current lead in the SPA for establishing State Historic Markers for archaeological sites.