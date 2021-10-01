DuBOIS — Chelsea M. Busatto, a member of the Class of 2021 at DuBois Central Catholic High School, is attending Edinboro University, Edinboro. Her field of study is psychology/accelerated nursing program.
Busatto is also playing softball for Edinboro.
Busatto is a parishioner of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, DuBois.
At Central she was a member of Student Council, Rotary Interact Club, Prom Committee, and Art Club.
She was a member of the school’s softball and soccer teams.
Busatto graduated from Central with three college credits through the school’s College Within High School Program with Butler County Community College.
She received the President’s Excellence Award.
Busatto is the daughter of Kristen Busatto, DuBois.