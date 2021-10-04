BUTLER — For the sixth time since 2015, Butler County Community College has been selected as the No. 1 community college in Pennsylvania, most recently by a third organization joining others that determine rankings after assessing institutions of higher education.
Niche.com, Pittsburgh, analyzed information from the U.S. Department of Education, from the Brookings Institution and from other sources in areas such as academics, value and professors in ranking BC3 first in its 2022 Best Community Colleges in Pennsylvania report.
BestColleges.com and Schools.com also analyzed information from the U.S. Department of Education in their rankings of BC3 since 2015.
In its most recent report, BestColleges.com ranked BC3 as the No. 1 community college in Pennsylvania for 2020. BestColleges.com also ranked BC3 as No. 1 in 2017, as did Schools.com in 2015, 2017 and 2019.
“What this latest ranking tells us is that our position as the No. 1 community college has been sustainable,” said Dr. Nick Neupauer, president of BC3, which has locations in Armstrong, Butler, Jefferson, Lawrence and Mercer counties.
“It’s been several years now. It also tells us that there is not just one organization that is validating us as the top-ranked community college.”
Joseph E. Kubit is chairman of BC3’s board of trustees, a BC3 graduate and a BC3 distinguished alumnus.
“I believe these rankings make it clear that the faculty, administration and staff of the college are committed to providing students with the highest quality and most affordable education and training possible,” Kubit said. “These stellar rankings should serve to prospective students as objective indicators of the high quality of this institution that they can and should consider when choosing a college.”
Academics and value were weighted most heavily among the nine factors Niche.com considered in its rankings.
“When we look specifically at the community college rankings, those are the two areas that really stand out to us,” said Jordan Bazzani, director of customer support for Niche.com. “Academics is the crux of it all for us. We find that looking at the academics most heavily is going to give us the best indicator of the success of an institution.
“Value is an important part of the community college system in the United States. Expenses of education are really important to students and their families.”
Niche also considered student and alumni reviews.
About 70 percent of parents of current or prospective college students ages 16-18, and current or prospective college students reported that college affordability impacted their plans for college enrollment, according to Citizens Financial Group survey results published Aug. 6 by CNBC.
“My parents are still paying off their college,” said Emma Rihn, a Butler Area Senior High School graduate and BC3 business administration student. “I know that a lot of students graduate debt-free from BC3. I don’t want to be in debt my whole life.”
Seventy percent of BC3’s Class of 2021 graduated debt-free. About 70 percent of BC3 students in the spring 2021 semester were enrolled in transfer programs.
According to the Pennsylvania Commission for Community Colleges, students attending a community college for their first two years can save an estimated $20,000 on the cost of higher education.