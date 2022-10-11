BROOKVILLE — The Cadillac Museum in Brookville with host a final museum day on Saturday, October 15, from 1-4 p.m.
Greenberg Cadillac Museum in Brookville, the world’s largest collection of Cadillacs, has attracted visitors from far and wide including top executives from General Motors since its private opening last year. In partnership with the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce, it has scheduled one extra museum day this year.
The world’s largest museum displays over 75 Cadillacs, the USA’s most prestigious and innovative auto brand. The museum occupies an old Cadillac garage and showroom in Brookville –four buildings, including a shop building, where cars are meticulously restored from engines to body paint to upholstery. Dr. Steven and Deena Greenberg, who grew up in the motor city of Detroit before driving their first Cadillac to Brookville, point out that the collection guides visitors through the last 120 years of history highlighting the vast changes in technology and design.
“We encourage families and young people to visit the museum,” said Dr. Greenberg. “It will open their eyes to the evolution in auto engineering and design over the past 120 years and remind them why people are so passionate about cars.”
There is food and music at the museum. Many visitors also take the opportunity to visit the nearby Coolspring Power Museum and Historic Brookville’s downtown.
The museum day will be held at 67 S. White St. in Brookville. The event is free but donations are appreciated.