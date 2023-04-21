CALIFORNIA, PA — The theatre department at PennWest California will present Eupipides’ Greek Tragedy Tragedy 7 p.m. April 20-22 and 2 p.m. April 22 on the main stage of Steele Hall.
The production includes several local students, including;
- Jillian Bruni-Crytser of DuBois;
- Taylor Trinidad of Woodland;
The play focuses on the darker aspects of humanity, including moments of death, destruction, and unspeakable acts of inhumanity. Show director Dr. John Paul “JP” Staszel has warned that viewer discretion should be advised for the show.
“The unfortunate realization is that after 2500 years, a story such as this still mirrors the reality of modern day warfare; death, destruction and human carnage,” he said. “Euripides highlights that war has no preference. It will consume men, women, and children without thought or care.”
A portion of the proceeds of the production will be donated to the endowed scholarship for the Alpha Psi Omega National Theatre Honors Fraternity.
For more information and to order tickets, please contact the Cal U Box office, 724-938-5943, or visit https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/71171.