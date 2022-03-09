RIDGWAY — CAPSEA (Citizens Against Physical Sexual and Emotional Abuse) has announced that the nonprofit will be partnering with House to Home to better connect the survivors they serve with essential items like clothing, furniture, and home appliances.
For years, CAPSEA has struggled to find space for the generous donations of larger items like furniture in the organization’s small in-house donation center. With this new partnership, House to Home will accept these larger donations, and in return those receiving services from CAPSEA will be able to shop at House to Home at no cost thanks to a new voucher system created by the two nonprofits.
“When House to Home opened a third location in Ridgway, we saw this as the perfect opportunity to align our efforts to better serve the community,” said CAPSEA Executive Director Billie Jo Weyant. “We are so grateful to the community for their generous donations, but unfortunately, we just don’t have the space at our Donation Center. Now, those we serve will be able to shop at both our Center and at House to Home at no cost –affording them even greater access to the essential life-building items they are so often forced to leave behind.
“We are so grateful to House to Home for this opportunity to empower survivors to move forward with their lives safely and with confidence.”
How it works
Donors:
- Donors are encouraged to drop off oversized donations at one of House to Home’s three locations. Learn more at www.sq1.community/housetohome.
- On a very limited basis, House to Home offers at-home pickup services for donations.
Shoppers:
- Those receiving services from CAPSEA will receive a voucher listing the items that the shopper needs. Anything listed on the voucher can be purchased free of charge. Any additional items can be purchased at House to Home’s affordable prices.
- On a very limited basis, House to Home offers delivery for those who are unable to transport the items.
Twice a month, House to Home rents a U-haul truck for pickups and deliveries for all three of its locations. Due to the expense and resources that this requires, donors and shoppers are strongly encouraged to transport their items whenever possible.
House to Home is currently seeking donations of box trucks so that the nonprofit’s pickup and delivery services can grow and become more consistent.
Interested donors can reach out to the organization directly at 1-888-341-3358. House to Home is owned by Square One Community, Inc.