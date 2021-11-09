ST. MARYS — CAPSEA (Citizens Against Physical, Sexual and Emotional Abuse) recently partnered with the St. Marys Public Library to provide a “lending library” on trauma.
Everyone is impacted by trauma in one form or another, whether it’s through illness, death of a loved one, an accident or loss of a pet.
This was made possible from a grant through Cameron Elk Behavioral and Developmental Programs from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), which has formed a Systems of Care Leadership Team.
Each book has a plaque acknowledging the grants and the telephone numbers for CAPSEA, CE Behavioral & Developmental and Drug & Alcohol Abuse services.