ST. MARYS — There will be a Career Fair/Financial Aid Night from 3-6 p.m. Oct. 6 at the St. Marys High School.
Military and local companies will also be on hand to answer questions. They will include the United States Army, US Air Force, PA State Police, West Penn Power, and Zito Media.
Trying to figure out how to pay for college? At 6 p.m. join them in the auditorium for Financial Aid Night, where Marian Hargrave, PA Higher Education Access Partner –Northwest Region, will be available to provide high school students and their parents a better understanding of the student aid process and how best to begin planning to fund their higher education.
Learn how to apply for all types of financial aid, including completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA®), which is required to determine eligibility for most student aid programs, such as the Pennsylvania State Grant, Federal Pell Grant, institutional awards, and federal student and parent loans.
Participants will also be briefed on Pennsylvania-specific aid programs, as well as the importance of minimizing student loan debt and applying for grants and scholarships to help pay for education costs.
Families with questions about the College-Career Fair or Financial Aid Night should contact the Community Education Center, Amy Goode at 814-781-3437.