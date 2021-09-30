DuBOIS — JoAnne Case, salutatorian of the Class of 2021 at DuBois Central Catholic High School, is attending Clarion University, Clarion. Her field of study is accounting.
Case was a parishioner of St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, Falls Creek. At Central, she was a member of the National Honor Society, Rotary Interact Club, and School Musical Cast and Crew. She also was a member of the school’s cross-country and basketball teams and lettered in both sports.
Case works at Dr. Doolittle’s Roadside Café and Creamery.
She graduated from Central with 18 college credits from St. Francis University and through the school’s College Within High School Program with Butler County Community College and Advance Placement Program.
Case received the Golden Eagles Scholars Award and the Walter Hart Scholarship.
Case is the daughter of Chuck and Betsy Case, Falls Creek.