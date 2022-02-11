CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre, Inc. (CAST) is announcing that auditions for their production of “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” will be held at CAST on February 15-16, from 6:30-8 p.m.
Callbacks will be Saturday, Feb. 19 at 1 p.m. Performances are April 21-23, 28-30 at 7:30pm.
Those auditioning are asked to come prepared to read from the script and provide any schedule conflicts between now and the end of April. Rehearsals will begin within a week after auditions. Rehearsals will be 4 evenings per week. Many conflicts can be worked around provided they are known up front.
A synopsis of the play: Kirk Douglas played on Broadway as a charming rogue who contrives to serve a short sentence in an airy mental institution rather than in a prison. This, he learns, was a mistake. He clashes with the head nurse. He quickly takes over the yard and accomplishes what the medical profession has been unable to do for twelve years; he makes a presumed deaf and dumb Indian talk. He leads others out of introversion, stages a revolt so that they can see the World Series on television, and arranges a rollicking midnight party with liquor and chippies. This production contains adult themes not suitable for children.
This production was originally cast over two years ago prior to the start of the pandemic. With the passing of time and changing of directors, those who had been prior cast in the show may likely be recast but all must audition to complete the dynamic with all others. The production will now be directed by Gayle Gearhart.
For more information, visit www.ClearfieldArts.org or call 814-765-4474. CAST can also be found on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.