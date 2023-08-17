CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre, Inc. (CAST) will host open auditions will be held Sunday, Aug. 27 and Monday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. on the CAST Stage, 112 E Locust St., Clearfield.
Actors are being sought to fill the various roles in "White Liars" and "Black Comedy," two one act plays by Peter Shaffer. Production dates are Oct. 19-21 and 26-28. The production is directed by Dawn Deppe and Scott Muirhead. The directors are also looking for anyone interested in set design and construction, sound, lights, stage management, and costuming.
Taking place in 1960s Great Britain, these one-act plays by Peter Shaffer are a sharply etched study of characters steeped in deception.
The White Liars depicts a fateful encounter between a down-and-out fortune teller, a rock musician, and his agent. The agent bribes Baroness Lemberg to fake some hocus-pocus over a crystal ball, ostensibly to discourage the musician from pursuing his girlfriend. The trickery entangles each of them in a dense web of dishonesty.
Black Comedy tells the story of the fussy neighbor, Harold Gorringe, returning just as a blown fuse plunges the apartment into darkness and Brindsley is revealed. Unexpected guests, aging spinsters, errant phone cords, and other snares impede his frantic attempts to return the appropriated items before light is restored.
Specific audition information is available online at ClearfieldArts.org/audition.