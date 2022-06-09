CLEARFIELD — Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre, Inc. (CAST) is excited to once again be offering our Seeds of Art Summer Camp. This year's camp will be held June 27-30 from 9-11:30 a.m.
Students who are entering grades second-through-seventh are invited to participate.
During each session, students will participate in classes that focus on music, theater and dance/movement.
The registration fee for Seeds of Art Summer Camp is $50 per child. Registration can be completed in person at the CAST office, located at 112 E Locust St. in Clearfield on Mondays from 10:30-11:30 a.m. or Wednesdays from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Registration can also be completed online at www.ClearfieldArts.org/SeedsOfArt.
The deadline to register for Seeds of Art Summer Camp is June 22, 2022.
For more information, visit www.ClearfieldArts.org or call 814-765-4474. CAST can also be found on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.