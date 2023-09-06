CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre, Inc. (CAST) is offering Youth Theater Classes for students in grades 2-12 beginning Saturday, Sept. 9 and lasting through Nov. 4.
The cost is $50 per student.
CAST Artistic Director Gayle Gearhart will lead the classes.
For a complete description of the classes and to obtain a registration form, visit ClearfieldArts.org. Registration forms and fee should be completed at the first class, or at the CAST office on Wednesday, Sept. 6 from 4:30-5:30 p.m.
CAST is a nonprofit community arts center located at 112 E Locust St. in Downtown Clearfield.