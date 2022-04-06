UNIVERSITY PARK — The Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre, Inc. (CAST) is offering a free opportunity for local students to broaden their access to quality and affordable events in their own backyard. CAST is organizing a bus trip to see Penn State Theater’s production of “Brigadoon” on Saturday, April 16 at 2 p.m.
CAST can take up to 35 students grades 6-12 to this performance. CAST will also accept college students with their school ID. CAST is also looking to take up to 10 adults, but the cost per adult is $22.50.
“Brigadoon” is a magical fantasy produced and performed by the Theatre and Musical Theatre Departments of Penn State University in State College. It features two American tourists who stumble upon Brigadoon, a mysterious Scottish village that appears for only one day every 100 years. Tommy, one of the tourists, falls in love with Fiona, a young woman from Brigadoon.
The performers at Penn State are on track to careers in performance and technology, theatre, music, and dance. It is performed in the extraordinary Playhouse Theatre venue on Allen Street in State College. All seats are reserved in the front orchestra area.
Those participating will be transported to and from State College by a Fullington coach bus. This opportunity is made available, in part, through a grant with the Clearfield Charitable Foundation.
To sign up for this opportunity visit www.ClearfieldArts.org and complete the application. Although the bus trip is intended for students, a parent or guardian must sign the student up, if they are under the age of 18, and agree to certain terms. Participants can also call 814-765-4474 for more information.
The deadline to sign up is Friday, April 8, 2022.
CAST is a nonprofit arts center located at 112 E. Locust St. in downtown Clearfield.