CAST presents 'Shrek the Musical'

CLEARFIELD — Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre, Inc. will have performances of the Tony Award-winning fairy tale adventure ‘Shrek the Musical’ July 7-9 and 14-16 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $15 each and can be purchased online at www.ClearfieldArts.org or at the CAST office Mondays 10:30-11:30 a.m. and Wednesdays 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Tickets are nearly sold out for some performances. CAST volunteers encourage patrons to order tickets before the performances are sold out. No performances will be added.
CAST patrons who had season tickets in 2020 will have their season tickets honored in 2022, including tickets for this production. If anyone has not yet received their season tickets, call CAST at (814) 765-4474 or email ClearfieldArts@gmail.com to have season tickets mailed or emailed.
CAST reminds patrons that when ordering tickets online for any CAST production or event, confirmation emails will come from TicketPeak.
CAST is a nonprofit arts center located at 112 E. Locust St. in Downtown Clearfield. For more information, visit www.ClearfieldArts.org or call 814-765-4474.