Cast

Pictured standing from left to right are Dawn Deppe, Wendy Cline, Beth Shaffer, Jaycee Wood, and Janet Donahue. Sitting is Danielle Rishell.

 Mason Strouse

CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre, Inc. (CAST) will have performances of Steel Magnolias Sept. 15-17 at 7:30 p.m.

