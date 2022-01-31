The Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre, Inc. (CAST) is preparing for an upcoming dinner theater experience that will be sure to be the talk of the town Valentine's Day weekend.
Members of CAST will produce a Valentine Weekend Dinner Theater production at the newly opened River's Landing event center dining area overlooking the shimmering Susquehanna River on Feb. 11-12. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m., with performances to follow.
Tickets are $50 a person and includes the meal, a complimentary alcoholic drink, other beverages and the performances. A cash bar will also be available.
Olga Carmen will offer a delectable banquet fit for the occasion, complemented by Starr Hill Winery's finest and other libations.
CAST will present "AGES OF LOVE: Valentine Vignettes," consisting of short scenes and songs through the ages.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.ClearfieldArts.org or at the CAST office Mondays 10:30-11:30 a.m. and Wednesdays 4:30-5:30 p.m. The deadline to order tickets is Monday, Feb. 7.