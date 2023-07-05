CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre, Inc. (CAST) will host performances of the popular musical “Into the Woods” July 13-15 and 20-22 at 7:30 p.m.
This production is the third of five that are being presented to celebrate CAST 40th year of theater.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at ClearfieldArts.org or at the CAST office Mondays 10:30-11:30 a.m. and Wednesdays 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tickets can also be purchased at the box office 30 minutes before each performance if not already sold out.
James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim take everyone’s favorite storybook characters and bring them together for a timeless, yet relevant, piece—a rare modern classic. The story follows a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King’s Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch’s curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Everyone’s wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results.
This production is directed by Robert Roxby and Gary Wilsoncroft and sponsored in part by CNB Bank.
To learn more about CAST, visit www.ClearfieldArts.org or call 814-765-4474. You can also find CAST on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.