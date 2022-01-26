CLEARFIELD — Youth Theater Classes will be held in the upstairs Dance Studio at CAST on Saturdays starting Jan. 29, and running through Mar 19, 2022. Classes will be conducted by CAST Artistic Director Gayle Gearhart.
Classes for grades first through third will focus on creativity and theatre games and will start at 10 am.
Classes for grades fourth through sixth will explore theatre skills and begin developing collaborated scene work and will meet at 11:00 am.
Classes for grades seventh through ninth will meet at noon, and it will be their goal to create detailed character creation and involved scene engagement.
Registration for the eight weeks is $40 per student and should be paid at the first class. Cash payment will be accepted, or checks can be written to CAST. All classes are an hour in length.
The registration form is available online at ClearfieldArts.org. If able, please bring the completed form with you to the first class. Copies of the form will also be available at the CAST office Wednesday 4:30-5:30 p.m. and at the classes.
CAST is located at 112 E. Locust St. in downtown Clearfield. For more information, visit www.ClearfieldArts.org.