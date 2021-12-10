CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre, Inc. (CAST) will present "A Charlie Brown Christmas" Dec. 10-11 and Dec. 16-18 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 12 at 3 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.ClearfieldArts.org. They can also be purchased at the CAST office Mondays 10:30-11:30 a.m. and Wednesdays 4:30-5:30 p.m., or at the box office 30 minutes before each performance. Tickets are going fast, and CAST encourages people to order tickets in advance. No performances will be added.
The classic animated television special "A Charlie Brown Christmas" comes to life in this faithful stage adaptation in which Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts Gang discover the true meaning of Christmas. A Charlie Brown Christmas was first shown as an animated television special in 1965 and has been part of the holiday tradition ever since. The stage adaptation was completed in 2013. It was performed at CAST in 2015. CAST is happy to have this show on its stage again, this time with more than 30 student actors involved.
This production is co-directed by Lisa Gormont and Mason Strouse. Stacey Norris is costume designer and Greg Norris is the set designer.
For more information, visit www.ClearfieldArts.org or call 814-765-4474. CAST can also be found on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.