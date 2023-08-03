DuBOIS — Students at DuBois Central Catholic in DuBois will have an enhanced theology experience thanks to funding from the Catholic Foundation of Northwest Pennsylvania. A $10,200 grant will assist with the costs of student retreats, pilgrimages, and guest speakers for each grade.
Amber Winkler, director of Admissions and Marketing, explains that the goal of the religious retreat program is to provide better retreat opportunities for students around the theme of “Changes Ahead.”
“These elevated retreat offerings will present an opportunity for inspiration and spiritual growth for each student. In turn, students will be more likely to increase involvement in church and community with a long-standing calling to remain present in Catholic beliefs after graduation,” Winkler said.
This grant from the Catholic Foundation is possible because of donations to the Foundation’s Education Endowment.
“It’s wonderful to see these endowments funding impactful projects throughout our regional Catholic community,” said Bob Crowley, chairman of the Catholic Foundation board of directors. “As steward of these endowed funds the Catholic Foundation is carrying out the wishes of faithful Catholic donors who came before us. We celebrate them along with the good works made possible by these grants.”
The Catholic Foundation of Northwest Pennsylvania is an independent 501(c)(3) corporation and the only community foundation in northwest Pennsylvania guided by Catholic values. Visit www.MyCatholicFoundation.org to learn more.