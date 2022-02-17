CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc. is looking for digital photos to feature in their 2023 lottery calendar. The theme is Barns in Clearfield County.
Take a scenic road trip and capture a beautiful photo. Or people are invited to send them one they already have. They would like all seasons to be displayed in their calendar.
Include the location of the photo, name and contact information with submissions. All photos must be taken in landscape format. Photos of people or animals will not be selected. By submitting the photo, persons are permitting the CCAAA to use the photo. Photo limit is two per person. The deadline to submit photos is March 30.
The Agency’s Advisory Council will select the photos for use in the 2023 calendar. Photographers whose pictures are chosen will receive a complimentary calendar (not numbered) and two admission tickets to the Anne S Thacik Auction being held on Thursday, Oct. 13.
THe numbered calendars are sold for $26 to people all over the USA. Proceeds from the sales are used for projects to benefit the elderly in the community through services and programs in Clearfield County. Please email all submissions to rvaughn@ccaaa.net. For more information, contact Ronda Vaughn, fundraising and events specialist at 814-765-2696.
Programs and services of the Agency are funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc., Mature Resources Foundation, local and consumer contributions, and fundraisers such as this.