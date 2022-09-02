CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging (CCAAA) is seeking community support for the vital Blizzard Box program, which helps to keep seniors from going hungry during the winter months. Opportunities to become a sponsor are available by visiting www.ccaaa.net or contacting the agency at 814-765-2696.
