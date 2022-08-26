Susquehanna Wellness Clinic

The entrance to the Susquehanna Wellness Clinic and the Adult Day Center at Daisy Place, 1924 Daisy Street Extension (rear), in Clearfield.

 Submitted

CLEARFIELD – An upcoming open house planned by the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging (CCAAA) will showcase the Susquehanna Wellness Clinic and the Adult Day Center at the Daisy Place location in Clearfield.

