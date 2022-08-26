CLEARFIELD – An upcoming open house planned by the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging (CCAAA) will showcase the Susquehanna Wellness Clinic and the Adult Day Center at the Daisy Place location in Clearfield.
All members of the community are welcome to attend, receive a tour, and get more information about these unique care facilities.
Light refreshments will be provided. The open house is scheduled from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 1924 Daisy St. Ext. (rear), in Clearfield.
Mature Resources, a subsidiary of the CCAAA opened the Susquehanna Wellness Clinic’s Clearfield location in April of this year. The clinic’s original Frenchville location is also still in operation. The Adult Day Center, managed by the CCAAA, was also launched in April of this year.
The wellness clinic provides a full spectrum of medical care to adults age 18 and over. Services include adult medicine, preventative medicine, healthcare screenings, annual wellness visits, laboratory testing, immunizations, telehealth services, chronic pain management, education, and more.
Additionally, the clinic employs some of the only medical staff in the region who still make house calls and hold remote clinic days at senior centers and high rises, bringing the care to the patients.
If an office visit is necessary, the clinic also provides transportation to and from the clinic for those who have no other options for transportation, adding exaptational elements to the care provided to their patients.
The Adult Day Center provides care during the day to older adults in need of support services. This allows their family members or primary caregivers to work, run errands, or take care of household tasks while knowing their loved one is in good hands.
The consumers play games together, complete puzzles, organize items, and engage in other activities that stimulate the mind and body. They are provided lunch, and dine together, enjoying conversation and the opportunity to socialize. When the weather allows, they go for walks and spend time outside. These activities are especially helpful for those living with cognitive impairments, like dementia, as the stimulation works to reduce frustration and confusion that are often associated with such conditions.
Another innovative feature of the Adult Day Center came with the addition of a Snoezelen Room. The room is designed to deliver stimuli to the senses, using lighting effects, color, sounds, music, and scents as therapy for people living with dementia and other developmental disabilities. It is so effective at creating a sense of calm in individuals, that a smaller Snoezelen display has also been installed in the waiting room of the Susquehanna Wellness Clinic to help ease patient anxiety before their doctor’s visit.
Fore more information on the Susquehanna Wellness Clinic visit http://www.susqwell.com/
To learn more about the Adult Day Center, a feature article is available at CCAAA Adult Day Center provides unique services, treatment for seniors and families
For more information on all of the services provided by the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, visit www.ccaaa.net or call 814-765-2696.