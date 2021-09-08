DuBOIS — The Clearfield County Charitable Foundation’s board of directors held their quarterly meeting in DuBois on Aug. 25.
The Charitable Foundation also reminds the public that applications for the 2021 grant cycle are due by Friday, Sept. 24.
The CCCF board of directors encourages community groups to submit applications for projects that will have a positive impact on their communities.
Grant application forms can be downloaded from http://clearfieldcharitablefoundation.org/forms-downloads or can be requested by email at cccfexecdir@outlook.com.