CCCF board of directors

Pictured in the first row (from left) are Chairman Kevin McMillen, trustee George Weidlein of Riverview Bank, Vice Chairman Jeb Soult; second row (from left) are CCCF Executive Director Mark McCracken, board member Jamie Straub and board member John Harpster. Also participating via conference call were board members Lisa Kovalick and Dana Beauseigneur and board Secretary Lisa Ogden.

 Submitted

DuBOIS — The Clearfield County Charitable Foundation’s board of directors held their quarterly meeting in DuBois on Aug. 25.

The Charitable Foundation also reminds the public that applications for the 2021 grant cycle are due by Friday, Sept. 24.

The CCCF board of directors encourages community groups to submit applications for projects that will have a positive impact on their communities.

Grant application forms can be downloaded from http://clearfieldcharitablefoundation.org/forms-downloads or can be requested by email at cccfexecdir@outlook.com.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos