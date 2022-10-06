CLEARFIELD — The Joint Operating Committee of the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center (CCCTC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Amy Rankin as the new CCCTC Health Occupations Technology Instructor.
Rankin graduated from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelors of Science in nursing and a minor in psychology. She also completed graduate school at Capella University and earned her Masters of Science in Nursing, specializing in leadership and administration. She has 19 years of experience as a registered nurse where she specialized in high-risk obstetrics and pediatrics, medical, surgical, telemetry, case management, and leadership.
Rankin said, “ I am very excited to be a part of the CCCTC team, and to help students understand the need for healthcare professionals.”
The Health Occupations Technology program accepts high school students from five surrounding sending schools.
Their mission at the CCCTC is to provide quality career-technical education programs and services that prepare youth and adults for success in the workplace, postsecondary, and community, now and in the future, and are excited to have Mrs. Amy Rankin as part of the team. To learn more about the CCCTC, visit us at www.ccctc.edu.