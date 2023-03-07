CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield County Career and Technology Center will host its 4th annual Career and Tech Letter of Intent Signing Day at 1 p.m. on April 12.
Signing day is for the graduating students who plan on entering the workforce or post-secondary training. Students and representatives of their future employers or post-secondary training representatives will both sign letters-of-intent outlining what students must do before and during employment/training.
Signing Day is a way of recognizing the student’s hard work and value of the career-preparation training they have received through the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center’s programs. Similar to National Signing Day for athletes, families and members of the media can watch students sign.
The event will be held at 1620 River Road in Clearfield.