CLEARFIELD — Cheryl Krieg, Nursing Program director, has received notification that the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center’s Practical Nursing Program was awarded eight additional years of continuing accreditation by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing Inc. (ACEN).
A three-day virtual visit by the ACEN reviewers took place Feb. 15-17. Of the 54 Pennsylvania State Board of Nursing approved Practical Nursing programs, only 23 (43 percent) have achieved nursing accreditation through the ACEN. The CCCTC Practical Nursing Program is proud to be one of these programs.
CCCTC participants in the accreditation visit included Nursing Program Director Cheryl Krieg; CCCTC Executive Director Fred Redden; instructors Barb Smith, Alene Homan and Tonya Saggese; Administrative Assistant Heather Williams; Business Manager Susan Barger; Financial Aid, Kristen Gallaher; Director of Marketing, Recruitment and Admissions Holly Ryan; Director of Information Technology Brian Hynds; students in Simulation Lab and in classroom.
Site visitors reviewed student clinical experience at Penn Highlands Healthcare, Clearfield and DuBois Hospitals and Mountain Laurel Nursing Home.
ACEN Accreditation is a voluntary peer review process intended to enhance quality improvement in nursing education. The purpose of the ACEN is to provide specialized accreditation for all levels of nursing education and transition-to-practice programs.
The Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) supports the interests of nursing education, nursing practice, and the public by the functions of accreditation. Accreditation is a voluntary, peer-review, self-regulatory process by which non-governmental associations recognize educational institutions or programs that have been found to meet or exceed standards and criteria for educational quality.