ST. MARYS — The Community Education Center’s (CEC) DISCOVER Partnership is inviting local manufacturing companies to “Adopt an Educator.”
The program is designed to connect authentic local workplace experiences, tasks, and skills with academic content and to deliver that in a local classroom setting. Through this program, students will learn more about local manufacturing and the occupations available within their own communities.
Companies are asked to host an educator for one day, where they will learn about local manufacturing industry, the occupations which support it, and the academic, technical and employability skills required for those occupations. A representative from the company and the educator will then develop and co-teach a lesson in the classroom.
Previous company participants commented on how beneficial the program was to their company — “This opportunity allows for the educator to better prepare youth for real life experiences.”
Another said, “It gets our company name out into the schools and allows students to begin to understand the opportunities they have here in our area.”
Another evaluation noted that “The more students understand what they learn in school and how it applies to the workplace, the more able we are to recruit those same students as they begin to explore career paths.”
Companies are encouraged to apply no later than Dec. 30, 2022. Applications can be obtained by calling the CEC at 814-781-3437 or emailing cec@communityedcenter.com.