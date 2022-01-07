ST MARYS — Those between the ages of 18 and 25 years old interesting in working outdoors or in the trades are in luck — the Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps is looking for people from the general St. Marys area to join their team.
The Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps will be at the Community Education Center from 2:30-4:30 p.m. on Jan. 11 to discuss the 2022 Young Adult Vocational Training Program. They are seeking five members and one project leader to work in state parks and forests in the region. This is a paid position with a starting wage of $13.70/hour plus benefits and increasing at four months to $14.20.
This is a great opportunity for individuals to gain valuable skills training such as carpentry, basic construction, herbicide application, habitat management, masonry, hand tool skills, chainsaw certification, wilderness first aid, wild land firefighting and habitat management, as well as to build their professional network.
No previous experience is required. The position is nine months seasonal (Feb 28 - Dec. 2, 2022). Stephen Luteran, program coordinator/recruiter, said, “We really love to see people take this experience and move into full time positions either with the DCNR or elsewhere."
Contact the Community Education Center with questions at 814-781-3437 or cec@communityedcenter.com.