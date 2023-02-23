BIGLER — CenClear is pleased to announce the Family Centers program will now be available in Elk County, in addition to Centre and Clearfield counties.
The Family Centers program is a home-based program that follows the “Parents as Teachers” model. The program is open to expectant mothers and families with children up to age 5. There ae no income requirements for this program.
Parent educators help families build on their strengths and skills. The information is personalized to meet each family’s needs, concerns and hopes. It includes two in-person visits a month by parent educators. It also gives parents the opportunity to meet other families. Parents are connected with children and parents at bi-weekly groups where they learn about community events, resources, child development and health information.
Children are given the opportunity to play with other children during these sessions.
There is no cost for the program.
For more information, visit www.cenclear.org or call 1-800-525-5437.