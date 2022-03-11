DuBOIS — It’s time to begin planning for the 2022-23 school year. To help children make the transition to preschool, CenClear is hosting an open house at its DuBois preschool classroom on March 28. Help children prepare for the adventure that lies ahead by visiting a CenClear preschool classroom this month.
Parents and children will have the opportunity to tour the classroom, meet the teachers, explore the school buses and even fill out an application!
Parents will need to call 1-800-525-5437 ext. 2243 to make an appointment to attend the open house. Time slots available include 8-10 a.m., 10 a.m.-noon, 1- 3 p.m. and 3- 5 p.m.
CenClear is now accepting applications for the 2022-23 school year. Applications for the current school year can be submitted at any time at www.cenclear.org.