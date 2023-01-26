BIGLER — CenClear is pleased to announce it is now offering mental health services at its 627 Wood St. office in Clarion.
CenClear offers individual, family, group, and also intensive outpatient therapy (which meets three or more times a week). CenClear also provides medication management and psychiatric evaluations. The mental health services are tailored to meet the needs of each individual.
Substance Use Disorder Treatment
CenClear, which began in 1980 in Clearfield County, opened its doors in Clarion in 2014 to provide outpatient treatment for substance use disorders. In 2021, CenClear added medication-assisted treatment to the list of services available for those facing addiction. It continues to offer substance use disorder services at the Clarion office.
CenClear helps those struggling with substance abuse reclaim their lives. All services are designed to enhance personal strengths, improve coping skills, and assist individuals in their recovery journey. The substance use disorder services are confidential and include individual treatment, group sessions, family sessions, or a combination of individual and group sessions, specialized group sessions, intensive outpatient services and medication-assisted treatment.
CenClear will be adding two team members to its Clarion office to provide mental health services. Current staff will also be able to provide these services.
Referrals
Referrals are accepted from social service agencies, courts, schools, families, and friends. Self-referrals are also encouraged. Referrals can be made online at www.cenclear.org.