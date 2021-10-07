BIGLER — The leaves are changing, the nights are getting cooler, and that can only mean one thing, autumn is here, and so is CenClear’s Fall Festival.
The event, hosted by CenClear and the YMCA of Centre County, will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at 5193 Morgan Run Road, West Decatur.
This event is open to the public. There is no admission charge and it includes a variety of free entertainment, including hayrides, fresh apple cider, games and lunch.
This year’s event includes a touch-a-truck area where children can see a fire truck (11-1), ambulance and more up close. Vendors are also attending so mom, dad, grandma and grandpa can browse and do some shopping.
Curious about how those delicious apples become a favorite Fall drink? Stop by the apple cider-making station. There will be staff there showing individuals how it is done and they can enjoy the sweet reward.
CenClear is excited to have Knotty Ray participating in the festival. Watch how he turns a log into an amazing work of art using just a chainsaw and his talented hands.
The event includes a free lunch provided by CenClear, and this year, it comes with a sweet dessert, courtesy of the Kiwanis of Philipsburg. The Kiwanis will be dishing up free ice cream.
The autumn season wouldn’t be complete without pumpkins. There will be pumpkins for children to decorate during the festival and also pumpkin bowling. Other games lined up for the event include Fishing for Feelings, Memory Match and an obstacle course.
Does your child want to try something new? The YMCA will be providing an opportunity for them to try their hand at archery.
An event is better with friends, and visitors will be welcomed by costumed characters. You will want to make sure you capture memories of the event and a photo booth will be set up to do just that.
Have you participated in CenClear’s Safety Expo in the past? This year the event will be included in the Fall Festival this year so that in addition to lots of fun there will be plenty of information on how to keep your family safe. Stop by and meet the newest addition to the Children’s Advocacy Council of Clearfield County — their furry friend Kirby.
Always wanted to see a fire truck up close? How about an ambulance? Or a race car? Stop by the Family Fall Festival and you can see those and so much more at our touch a truck exhibit.
Be prepared to be entertained at this year’s festival. Southbound and the YMCA’s Academy of Music will be stopping in from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. to provide visitors with entertainment right at the festival.
Apply for Preschool
Interested in learning more about the programs CenClear provides for young children? Visit us online at www.cenclear.org. For those interested in enrolling in CenClear’s preschool or other early childhood programs visit https://www.cenclear.org//cms/module/selectsurvey/TakeSurvey.aspx?SurveyID=202 or call us 814-834-9283.
About CenClear
In addition to Drug and Alcohol services, CenClear offers Mental Health Services to all ages, Preschool Services and Early Intervention services in Elk County in local schools as well as providing site-based services. CenClear was established in 1980 to provide Head Start services in Centre and Clearfield County and has worked closely with local school districts and communities ever since to ensure that preschool is available to as many children as possible. CenClear realized all the issues children faced in preschool couldn’t be resolved in a classroom setting. At the time, there were limited options for young children in need of mental health services so CenClear began offering mental health services to all ages. Mental health issues sometimes lead to drug and alcohol issues so it began offering these services as well. Today, CenClear offers mental health services to children, adolescents and adults and drug and alcohol services in numerous counties in Pennsylvania. CenClear’s administrative office is located in Bigler, Clearfield County.