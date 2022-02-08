DuBOIS — Thomas Pfingstler of Atlas Pressed Metals in DuBois, has been appointed president of the Center for Powder Metallurgy Technology (CPMT), succeeding Arthur (Bud) Jones, Symmco, Inc.
A longtime member of APMI International and the Metal Powder Industries (MPIF) Standards Committee, Tom received the MPIF Distinguished Service to Powder Metallurgy Award in 2019. He has a well-rounded understanding of the PM technology and unique view of part design, production, and business management, honed over his nearly 40-year career that includes management positions in various production, quality, engineering, and purchasing areas. Tom holds a BS degree in Management from Clarion University.
The Center for Powder Metallurgy Technology (cpmtweb.org), a recognized not-for-profit organization, was created in the early 1980s as an indirect result of a United States Department of Commerce effort to establish a series of “cooperative technology programs” involving several specific technologies.
Each was selected by the government as being representative of “growth” technologies capable of enhancing the productivity of America’s manufacturing community.