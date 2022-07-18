STATE COLLEGE –The Central PA Civil War Round Table will meet on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at the PA Military Museum auditorium, 51 Boal Ave., in Boalsburg beginning at 7 p.m.
David A. Welker will speak on “Antietam’s Cornfield Fight.” This Sept. 17 marks the 160th Anniversary of the Battle of Antietam, Maryland, the bloodiest single day battle in American History. The battle started at dawn when U. S. General Joseph Hooker began the Union bombardment of the Confederate position of General Stonewall Jackson in the Miller cornfield.
In his presentation, Welker will share some of the many human stories of those who fought in the Cornfield, while also clearly presenting the unfolding events of this often complex swirling action and offering new analysis of the fight. Some of these stories will challenge conventional wisdom about Antietam such as why Union General George B. McClellan directed the fight as he did and more.
Weller is the author of The Cornfield: Antietam’s Bloody Turning Point, The Battle of Chantilly, and A Keystone Rebel: The Civil War Diary of Joseph Garey. He currently serves as a historian and military analyst with the US government and holds a Masters Degree in International Affairs and a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science.
One hundred sixty years ago, events in the United States were turbulent, uncertain, nationalistic, and full of terror.
All members and anyone interested in joining the Central PA Civil War Round Table are encouraged to attend.
For more information, contact Central PA CWRT Vice President, Jim Bloom, at 814-880-7138.