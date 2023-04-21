STATE COLLEGE — The Central PA Civil War Round Table will meet on Tuesday, May 2, at the PA Military Museum auditorium, 51 Boal Ave., in Boalsburg beginning at 7 p.m.
The featured speakers will be Steve and Laura Riordan on “How the Confederate Navy Saved the Whales.” Both will appear in Civil War period dress with Steve Riordan portraying James Waddell, Commander of the CSS Shenandoah, and Laura Riordan portraying Waddell’s wife Selma Iglehart. The CSS Shenandoah was an iron framed, teak planked, full rigged 1160 ton Confederate States sailing ship with auxiliary steam power.
From 1864-1865, the CSS Shenandoah undertook commerce raiding around the world in an effort to disrupt the Union’s economy. She is known for having fired the last shot of the Civil War off the Aleutian Islands and not surrendering until six months after the War ended.
Anyone who is interested in joining the Central PA Civil War Round Table is invited to attend.
For more information, contact Central PA CWRT President, Lynn Herman, at 814-861-0770.