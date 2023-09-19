STATE COLLEGE — The Central PA Civil War Round Table will meet on Thursday, Sept. 28, at the PA Military Museum auditorium, 51 Boal Ave., in Boalsburg beginning at 7 p.m.
Dr. Barbara A. Gannon will speak on “Olustee, FL: Confederate Memorials on a Union Burial Ground.” This lecture is being jointly sponsored by the Penn State Civil War Era Center and the Central PA Civil War Round Table.
Gannon is an associate professor of History at the University of Central Florida (UCF). She received her B.A. from Emory University, an M.A. from George Washington University, and a Ph.D. from The Pennsylvania State University. She is the author of The Won Cause: Black and White Comradeship in the Grand Army of the Republic. This book received the Wiley-Silver Prize (University of Mississippi) for the best first book in Civil War History.
Gannon published her second book, Americans Remember their Civil War in 2017. She has authored several articles and essays on the Civil War and American veterans. Gannon is the coordinator of the UCF Community Veterans History Project, an oral history project recording the experiences of Florida’s veterans.
Her current project involves the Battle of Olustee, the largest Civil War battle in Florida. The Union dead remain where they fell on the battlefield in unmarked graves; 160 years ago, events in the United States were turbulent, uncertain, nationalistic, and full of terror.
All members and anyone interested in joining the Central PA Civil War Round Table are encouraged to attend.
For more information, contact Central PA CWRT President, Lynn Herman, at 814-861-0770.