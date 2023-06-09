BROCKWAY — Ceramics with Debbie Burkett will be held at the Brockway(ville) Depot, 425 Alexander St., Brockway, on Tuesday, June 13 at 9:30 a.m. The class is free.
Please call to register at 814-265-1719.
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FOR FRIDAY JUNE 9TH... The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued a Code ORANGE Air Quality Alert for all of central Pennsylvania. A Code ORANGE Air Quality Alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases, and the elderly. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors. For more information on ground-level ozone and fine particles, visit www.airnow.gov.