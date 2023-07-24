RIMERSBURG — Cherry Run Camp will hold its annual camp meeting July 29-Aug. 6.
Morning and evening services are held each day. This year's evangelists are Dr. John Oswalt, visiting distinguished professor of Old Testament as Asbury Theological Seminary in Wilmore, Kentucky; and Dr. Jim Harriman, director of Latin American Ministries with World Gospel Mission.
This year's missionaries are J.T. and Heather Greer, who serve on the Texas/Mexico border with World Gospel Mission.
Cherry Run Camp provides biblical programming for child, youth and adults. More information can be found at www.cherryruncamp.com.